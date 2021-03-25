CLT Checklist: Get crafty with Clayworks Pottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s time to get behind the wheel and let your hands spin some magic.

“If anybody is interested in getting their hands dirty just a little bit and making something beautiful and something that could be around for 100 years who knows, come see us,” InReach instructor, Becky Story says.

Store manager Brett Beasely spoke with FOX 46 about what the history of Clayworks Pottery and what they strive for.

“Clayworks is a nonprofit origination and we are dedicated to the promotion of ceramic artists and artwork and educating our community,” Beasely said.

Clayworks is the largest pottery facility in Charlotte. They aim to inspire people through art with group sessions for children and those with disabilities.

Clayworks teaches all kinds of classes in collaboration with InReach which is a facility that handles adults with disabilities.

“It’s a privilege and not everyone can physically do this, I am proud and happy to do it,” said Beasely.

You don’t have to be a pro to get involved. Just roll up your sleeves and let your creative juices flow. Everyone can be creative there.

One visit could change your life.

“I came to Clayworks 17 years ago to take one class and I have not left,” Story said. “Be careful, it can be addictive!”

