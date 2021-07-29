CLT Checklist: Friday Night Live series returns to Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local community is rekindling relationships through song and dance. Malind Carr said, “I prayed for this, like every day.”

A 10-year tradition has returned to the City of Belmont featuring their free Friday Night Live concert series near Stowe Park on Main Street.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with Mayor of Belmont Charlie Martin, and he shared the history of the Friday Night Live series. “The first band we ever had was General Johnson and the Chairmen of the Board.”

The community in Belmont hasn’t missed a beat showing up and out to reconnect.

Alan B. Cannon with the Belmont Police Department said, “Building those bonds and making them stronger between the police department and the community and just enjoy each other. We get to get out and have some fun with them.”

“Coming out here and seeing that we still have good people that can get together like this its overwhelming,” Carr said.

Live music, food trucks and friendship back on the menu on Fridays through August 20.

Cannon said, “Our community has been missing this. With covid, it was about a year solid that we didn’t get to interact with the community on this kind of basis.”

“It’s a long time coming of not being able to come out and I just like atmospheres like this. We need love!” Carr said.

The next concert will be August 6 at 7:00 p.m. featuring “20 Ride” Zac Brown Tribute Band.

When you decide to enjoy one of these free concerts, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!