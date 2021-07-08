CLT Checklist: Free Graffiti Park open to the community

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A park in the City of Salisbury received a makeover thanks to everyday people in the community.

The Graffiti park has been moved to a larger space located on 329 South Main St in Salisbury. The park consists of 12 art walls and three expression rocks.

FOX 46’s Lexus Wilson spoke with a few kids that joined in on the fun for a field trip about their experience.

“I was testing one of the green spray paints and then it sprayed on me” Jospeh Koontz said.

Siri Telfort said, “So we’ve been in the house for a while, on school virtually, so I just feel like it just brings people back together. My favorite part is that we all put our ideas together to make one big picture.”

“It feels great getting out, getting in the sun painting,” Naomi Koontz said.

The park has a variety of different artwork and artists that come to spray paint new masterpieces for the community to enjoy.

Vivian Koontz, Salisbury Events Coordinator said, “Since some of the restrictions have been lifted we have seen an uptick in artwork. We’ve definitely seen the walls change over more frequently.”

It is important to play by the rules, only family friendly artwork is welcome. The park is open from sun-up to sun-down.

Salone Binson said, “10 out of 10, I would come back. I totally recommend this place for any creative people that want to spray paint and have fun.”

