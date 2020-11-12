CLT Checklist: Essential workers get free visits to local museums

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Calling all essential workers! This edition of CLT Checklist is for you.

A few museums in Uptown will be offering free admission until the end of the year for those who have had to keep working through the pandemic.

The museums providing this opportunity are The Mint Museum, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and Harvey B. Gannt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

This is a way to say thank you to all essential and frontline workers during this pandemic. This free admission is also valid for immediate family members of essential workers.

Below is a list of frontline worker positions:

Restaurant employees

Grocery store workers

Teachers

Transit workers

Custodial Staff

Pharmacists

Nurses

Doctors

Health care providers

If you need clarification about whether your role qualifies for free admission, just call the museum you are interested in attending for details.

