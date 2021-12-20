CLT Checklist: Decorate your own Christmas tree with unique handmade ornaments at Twigs and Figs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week’s checklist will prickle your fancy, you can decorate your Christmas tree with a unique handmade ornament inspired by plants.

A minority-led business opened in Ballantyne looking for plant lovers and creatives.

“I’ve seen the craziest designs that people come up with and I’m like how did you even make that happen with moss?” Co-owner of Twigs and Figs, Treena said.



It’s a tree-ditional approach to decorating a Christmas tree. The owners of Twigs and Figs figure it’s time to share their love for plants with Charlotte around Christmas.



“My family and I are Indian, and we’ve grown up here. We want to make sure we represent our community and that folks of all different backgrounds and cultures feel comfortable coming to the shop,” Treena said.



A green thumb isn’t required to attend a class to build an evergreen ornament.



“This Saturday we have a workshop to make macrame plant hangers and we have a class coming up this Sunday where you can make little Christmas ornaments,” Treena said.



Feel free to get your hands dirty and say aloe to some new plant friends.



“You can create the most detailed picture using something with moss or you can go abstract. You never know what direction someone is going in,” Treena said.



To help those creative juices flow, beverages of all kinds are on the menu to purchase.



“You can sip and plant at the same time!” Treena said.



The shop is rooting for you to learn how to properly care for your new plant.



“We walk through watering, life, fertilization, repotting your own plants everything that you need to know. If you tell us about your quirks and habits, we will find you a plant that fits your lifestyle,” Treena said.



If you can’t attend this weekend’s workshop don’t worry, classes will continue in the New Year starting in January. Click here for more details.