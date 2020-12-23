CLT Checklist: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Lights, drinks and family are the perfect recipe for a magical night!

The Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is taking the time to continue the tradition by hosting the annual “Holidays at the Garden”.

The facility has been doing this event for 15 years and attracts a lot of families from the Charlotte area.

The Garden will remain open up until January 3rd, but tickets are limited! You and your loved ones can ring in the new year with a trail of unique lights and attractions.

In addition to 14-15 acres of lights, they have a 15-foot tree consisting of about 300 orchids, as well as a Dickens Village showcasing about 100 houses and a model train display.

The garden is open during the day, but the fun really begins at night with food and drinks. The facility offers coffee, hot chocolate, beer and wine as well as food trucks.

Be sure to wear your walking shoes because you’ll be amazed at how long the trail is with dazzling lights. The trail is just about a mile long with 800,000 to a million lights!

Enjoying the facility and leaving with a smile is just as important as the guest’s safety. Everyone is required to wear a mask both inside and outdoor. There are also markers on the ground marking the safe distance of 6ft apart. Lastly they have a very specific trail for guests to follow to stay safe while enjoying all they have to offer.

You can purchase your tickets here.

