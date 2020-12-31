CLT Checklist: Creating the perfect New Year’s dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the saying goes, the key to someone’s heart is through their stomach, so treat someone you love this year!

Kenneth Williams Catering Company will be showing you the perfect entrée for your New Year’s celebration at home.

What’s on the menu, you may ask? A skirt steak with a chimichurri sauce. Kenneth walks us through everything you will need for this delicious meal.

All of the ingredients needed for this meal can be found down below:

Ingredients

1 1/2-2 pound skirt steak

For the Chimichurri Sauce

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, peeled

1/2 cup fresh parsley

1/3 cup red onion

1 cup olive oil or avocado oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

1/2 tablespoon salt plus more to taste

1/2 tablespoon black pepper plus more to taste

First, season your steak with salt and pepper, then add oil to your preheated pan. Once the pan is heated, add in your steak and cook it for about five to six minutes on each side, depending on your preference.

Next, will add in some parsley to help get the flavor infused with the steak.

Once your steak is seared you will remove it from the pan to a plate and let it rest while you prepare your chimichurri sauce.

You will combined your garlic, parsley, lemon juice, red onion, oregano, crushed red pepper, black pepper and salt into a blender. Next you will blended that mixture while adding in your olive oil until completely blended.

Now its time to drizzle your chimichurri sauce onto your steak. Voila! You have the perfect entrée for your New Year’s Celebration.

You can book with Kenneth Williams Catering Company for meal prep, a private chef at your home or event catering here.

When you decide to make this dish at home, be sure to email your pictures and videos to cltchecklist@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

