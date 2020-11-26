CLT Checklist: Concealed carry classes at Watchdog Tactical

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It can be important to know how to properly use a firearm in case of an emergency. A split second can turn into a life or death situation.
Watchdog Tactical is a veteran-owned and operated gun store that provides firearms, holsters and concealed carry classes. Classes are offered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with multiple packages to ensure you are fully equipped for the class.
The shop will have a few classes coming up on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 19.
First time gun owners are encouraged to take a class to be knowledgeable for your safety and others.
You can purchase your tickets for a class here: https://wdtactical.com/product/concealed-carry-class/
If you decide to take a concealed carry class, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!
