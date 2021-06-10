CLT Checklist: Colorful art popping up for South End Blooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Flowers aren’t the only thing blooming across the Queen City. You’ll start to see colorful art popping up all over South End.

Local creatives have come together for this year’s South End Blooms to encourage the community to explore the rail trail with music, art, and more.

“Charlotte creative reached out to me to do a couple of installations, so I’ve been lucky to do two installations for south End Blooms and they have been a lot of fun to do,” Kelly Zimmerman said, one of the local artists.

Zimmerman is a fiber artist known for her crochet installations and embroidery art called Kelly Rose Creations.

“I did see the displays but I didn’t know it was a whole exhibit across the city. This is the first exhibit I’ve seen in person,” Jason Hollett said, a Charlotte resident.

The art consists of crochet installations with beautiful bright colors. The artists encourage guests to engage with the pieces as a selfie-backdrop. Your pets can join in on the fun as well.

“I have seen so many pictures of dogs with butterflies wings the past couple of weeks, it has been great. I love getting to see people interact with it and making people smile because that’s why I do what I do,” Zimmerman said.

These wings were hand-made by Zimmerman and Ashley Jane Mclntyre called ” Wonder Wings.”

These one-of-a-kind art pieces will stick around until June 20. Can you see yourself taking a picture for social media?

Hollett said “100 percent, especially on a beautiful day like today, I mean its good to get out in the city.”

Locations of art displays are as follows:

Wonder Wings: “Edna’s Porch” just off the rail trail on E. Carson Street

332 Flower Bomb: 332 W Bland St created by IRIS Blossom

Greetings from South End: 2161 Hawkins Street behind Sycamore Brewing along the rail trail

Yarn Bomb: 2116 Hawkins Street right in front of Krispy Kreme

For more details on the schedule for South End Blooms

