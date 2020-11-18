CLT Checklist: City Art Room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- City Art Room is not your typical sip and paint experience. They offer a variety of activities such as canvas painting, clay molding, glass painting, body painting, and karaoke.

Classes are limited to 25 people per class to ensure your safety. A mask is required during the class but can be removed once you are seated if you choose.

Participants can select an image of their choice to be displayed on a canvas, drink ware, dinner plate, wooden plaque or even a clay molding.

Each class is 90 minutes so it is encouraged to select an image you can complete in that timeframe.

Guest 21 and up are welcome to the wine bar inside the studio and all guests are welcome to the snack bar.

If you are interested in joining the fun while at home you can sign up for a virtual painting party or a virtual team building class via Zoom.

You can purchase your tickets for a class by clicking here.

When you decided to create a masterpiece at city art room, be sure to email your pictures and videos to newstips@fox46.com and be sure to use the hashtag #CLTChecklist on social media!

