CLT Checklist: Charlotte Squawks returns for its 16th year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Queen City comedy has made a return for its annual reunion full of laughter.

“I think people are eager to laugh and be normal again although they are all in masks,” Actor Mike Collins said.

Collins is an original cast member, part of a team of characters who turned a Queen City fundraiser into a squawking success.



“Years ago it was a fundraiser for a local television station and we didn’t raise any money, in fact they lost money, but the show was good so we kept the show going,” Collins explained.

The local Broadway show “Charlotte Squawks” returns for its 16th year making Charlotte natives squirm happily in their seats, the butt of every joke.

“It is a comedy, it is a satire about all things Charlotte. It’s kinda like Saturday Night live meets Broadway because it’s a musical number and they are all songs you know, we just changed the words,” Collins said.



Head writer Brian Kahn knows exactly how to twist those words to bring the house down.



“People love to see themselves be made fun of or see their local politicians or sports stars be made fun of,” Kahn said.



“If you’ve posted it on social media you are likely a target! This social media site called Nextdoor, the types of things and types of people that are on Nextdoor,” Kahn said.

“We were very afraid in the beginning of making the slightest bit of fun of anybody in Charlotte and we found in time that the meaner we got, the better people liked it,” Collins said.



You’ll either love the show or leave saying…”Dang you Charlotte Squawks!”



The best advice for first timers, “Sit back relax and wait for your turn,” Kahn said.

You can catch the show at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center up until Sept 12.

You can purchase tickets here.

