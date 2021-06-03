CLT Checklist: Birkdale Buds hosts outdoor adventures for the little ones

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Outdoor adventures await for families and their little ones looking to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be hosting free weekly activities for children of all ages as young as pre-school every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. through Oct. 27 .

“Birkdale Buds is a part of our weekly series of signature events. Free outdoor yoga sessions on Tuesdays, Birkdale Buds arts and crafts on Wednesdays, and free live music on Fridays” said Maureen Smith, Marketing Manager of Birkdale Village.

A mom that attended the Birkdale Buds outing said “We found out about this online, and we came in this morning and saw all the kids and thought wow this looks like a lot of fun! It’s a great place to come have some family fun.”

Each craft is sponsored by a local business with activities ranging from face painting, magicians, sand art and more! Snacks, water and juice boxes are complimentary for guests.

“It’s a nice thing to do, especially on a hot summer day, kids are out of school and it gives time to socialize and do some fun crafts,” said a Birkdale mom.

“The response has been really positive from our community. So it’s just nice to see everybody out and about. Now that outside restrictions have been lifted there is no limit for participants during these sessions, ” Smith said.

Those that are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing while attending.

“This has been a really great opportunity for us to get out and get to know our neighborhood and meet some other kids, and let her have some socialization,” says a Birkdale mom.

