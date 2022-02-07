Cheerwine Festival returns to Salisbury this May with live entertainment

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s back! Passionate fans who travel from across the South for Salisbury’s popular Cheerwine Festival can do so once again this May.

The iconic southern soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury, will host the Cheerwine Festival on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m., organizers said.

Festival-goers will enjoy live entertainment from local, regional, and national musical acts; Cheerwine-inspired food, drinks, and crafts from Carolinian vendors; kid-friendly activities; and plenty of Cheerwine.

“We first hosted the Cheerwine Festival in 2017 for our 100th anniversary, and now it’s become an annual event to celebrate our tremendous fans and the City of Salisbury, and pay homage to the unique tastes, sights and sounds rooted in the Carolinas,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member.





Cheerwine Festival

Vendor applications for food, beverages, and crafts are now available at: cheerwinefest.com/Vendors. Merchants have between now and February 18 to submit their applications. The full musical lineup, along with additional details about the outdoor festival, will be released in the coming weeks, organizers said.

“Just like Cheerwine, Salisbury is a Carolina original,” said Karen Alexander, Mayor of Salisbury in a written statement. “We’re excited to welcome visitors with open arms to our city in the heart of the beautiful Piedmont region. We look forward to sharing our unique art and architecture, culinary experiences, and historical attractions along with all the wonderful programming the Cheerwine Festival offers.”

The Cheerwine Festival has boosted the city’s economy with an estimated impact of more than $1.5 million.