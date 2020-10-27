Chainsaws, clowns, and cannibals OH MY! A spine-tingling experience awaits you at Scarrigan Farms

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you are looking for a heart-pumping and adrenaline-rushing time, Scarrigan Farms just might be the place for you.

Chainsaws, clowns, cannibals, and many more are waiting to terrorize you around every corner. It is a one-mile-long walk through wooded and open areas, including a slide into the unknown.

At the end, you will find yourself trapped inside a corn maze that you may never escape!

A group of guests told FOX 46, “It was really fun!”

“My favorite part this year and last year has been the white room,” said Megan Gadwah, an actor at the farm. “It kinda messes with your eyesight a little bit and it’s really cool to walk through. And sometimes it’s really hard to find your way out.”

Actors, sets, and props contribute to create a spine-tingling, yet entertainingly fun, night out for you and your friends.

“We will scare a lot of people, but we also want people to laugh, people to enjoy being with their friends, their family, and to have a good time as a whole,” Scarrigan Farms Public Relations and Marketing representative, Terrell Chestnutt said.

Scarrigan Farms is open every weekend now through November 1. Even though it is fun for the family, it is recommended for those 13 and older.



