Casting call! Hallmark filming Christmas movie in Charlotte

Christmas has come early! Hallmark is set to shoot one of its newest Christmas movies in the City of Charlotte.

Organizers for the movie are looking to fill several roles, including a violinist, a cellist and two lead-cast stand-ins.

Filmmakers are seeking lead-actor stand-ins that fit the following descriptions:

A man with blond hair, five-feet seven-inches tall and thin.

A man with dark brown hair, six-feet one-inch tall with a fit build.

Violinists and Cellists must have their own instruments and live in the Charlotte area.

Submissions for the roles should include the applicants’ musical performance experience and training.

Submissions for the roles should specify their instrument.

A close-up and full-length photo, name, age, location, phone number, weight, height, clothing size and a vehicle description are also needed for any role.

All submissions need to provide a person’s age, city and state in their headlines and submit them to CLTextras@gmail.com.