Carolina Renaissance Fest returns from hiatus with COVID restrictions in place

HUNTERSVILLE— After a year of sitting empty, the Carolina Renaissance Festival is finally back in business and bringing in thousands of people this weekend.

Today was the start of the 8-week long festival that showcases a series of events, performances, and unique vendors. This all takes place out in the countryside of Huntersville.

Since the festival employs almost 1,200 people, Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing, says they’re taking all precautions possible to keep everyone safe. When entering the festival there are hand sanitizing stations, all staff wear masks, and even more is happening behind the scenes to prevent outbreaks.

“We are doing COVID testing weekly for our staff and festival employees. We’re offering that available here on-site,” said Matt Siegal, Director of Marketing for Carolina Renaissance.

Siegel said they will constantly be working to ensure all of the staff is healthy and safe to be around crowds. Vendors and attendees must be masked anytime they are indoors. Masking is suggested outdoors as well.



“Everybody who participates in the festival is required to go through a healthy self-assessment, each festival morning, a questionnaire for the CDC guidelines to test that they are feeling symptom-free, and they are healthy and ready to put on this magical show,” Siegel said.

Siegal predicts they will see around 200,000 people attend the Renaissance Festival by the end of November. The last day of the event will be November 21st.