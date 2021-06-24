Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

(WTRF) – Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story Wednesday that was later deleted with the caption: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The photo shows Hoppus hooked up to an IV line at a health care center, holding a Playstation controller.

The 49-year-old musician later confirmed the diagnosis in a statement:

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

The California native, along with Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor, formed Blink-182 in 1992.

The band’s blend of fast-paced punk and pop music led to a number of major commercial successes such as “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Hoppus is married to Everly Skye, an MTV executive. They have a son together, Jack, who was born in 2002.

