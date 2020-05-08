Betty White to star in Lifetime Network Christmas movie at age 98

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 20: Actress Betty White attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Lifetime, you get us. The network just announced a slate of new projects, including several that are sure to please viewers.

Everyone’s favorite 98-year-old actress, Betty White, is slated to appear in an as-yet-untitled Christmas movie, FOX 59 reports.

According to a news release, White will star as a woman who “helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas and leading everyone to wonder: is she secretly Mrs. Claus?”

Lifetime’s holiday movies are legendary — as is White. The eight-time Emmy winner was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild in 2010.

Also coming from Lifetime is the third installment of its franchise about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

With a working title of “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” the project will follow “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown after the birth of their son Archie.”

