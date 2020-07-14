Avett Brothers announce concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotteans now have more of a reason to sing “I, and Love, and You.’

North Carolina’s own Avett Brothers have announced plans for a concert that will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway this summer.

The event will be held on August 29 and, as the pandemic continues to grip the country, will be a drive-in concert. Tickets go on sale July 16 (pre-sale) and 17 (public). Tickets will be sold per car but prices have not been released yet.

This will be the three-time Grammy award winners’ first show in six months.

The Third Gleam is the brothers’ eagerly awaited new album and is set to be released August 28 and features eight songs, which are in typical fashion, about their personal life experiences and perspectives.

The Speedway’s 16,000 square-foot TV screen, one of the largest screens in the world, will display the show and the band will perform on the track on the back stretch.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android