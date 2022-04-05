(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teacher in New York is going viral on social media for posting the response of her students to a question about the death of an archduke during World War I.

In the tweet, Christina Cox said that she was introducing her students to World War I when a student raised her hand and asked a question. The archduke was brought up in the question, and Cox asked her students which archduke it was.

“Nobody knew his name, so as a hint, I offered that he shares his name with a band,” said Cox in the tweet.

The band in question that Cox was referring to was the Scottish rock band, Franz Ferdinand. The answer to the question would then be Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria.

“Gentle reader,” Cox said in her tweet, “My students asked if there had perhaps been an Archduke Metallica.”

Twitter erupted from the tweet, with at least 11,300 retweets at the time of this writing and over 120,700 likes.

Today, when introducing WWI, a student raised her hand and brought up the death of a certain archduke. Nobody knew his name, so as a hint, I offered that he shares his name with a band.



Gentle reader, my students asked if there had perhaps been an Archduke Metallica. — Christina E. Cox (@ChristinaECox) April 5, 2022

Many Twitter users were quick to ask how Gen Z (as this current grade school generation is referred to) knew who Metallica was, and several users did not even know there was a band named after Franz Ferdinand.

“Ah, the tragic tale of Archduke Smashmouth,” joked Twitter user Chris Maliga.

One user reached out to Cox directly and told her about a Swedish metal band called Sabaton that sings about Archduke Ferdinand and whose songs reference historical topics.

“Headbang and learn history at the same time,” said Cheryl Wanner.

“Ok, I’ll have to check that out–I have a sweet spot for historical references in lyrics!” responded Cox.

Others offered their own “archdukes” that they prefer over Archduke Metallica.

“In other news, I prefer the following Archdukes: Archduke Def Leppard, Archduke Royal Blood, Archduke Whitesnake, Archduke Slayer, Archduke Ghost, Archduke Herman’s Hermits,” responded Craig Rozniecki.

“Archduke Abba? Archduke Train? Archduke Nirvana? ARCHDUKE FLOYD???” replied John S.

“The fam laughed out loud at this and suggested other possible bands as archdukes. The winner was Archduke Bon Jovi, because he was shot through the heart,” joked Corrinne Tagliarina.

“In learning what led up to WWI, perhaps they could learn about Chancellor Otto von Biz Markie,” said Brandon Cohen.

Cox posted the tweet just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening. Today, Cox tweeted, “What happened to this tweet while I was at work????”

It went viral, Christina. ‘Sad But True’