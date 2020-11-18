Apple and PBS agree to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” & “A Charlie Brown Christmas” ad-free on TV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Almost one month after the announcement that the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple and PBS agreed to air two classic holiday specials ad-free.
According to a press release from PBS, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on November 22, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on PBS and PBS KIDS on December 13, 2020, at 7:30 pm local time/6:30 pm CT.
The Thanksgiving special will start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the Christmas special will start streaming on December 4.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
- 6-year-old shot in face at North Carolina playground
- Charlie Brown holiday specials return to free TV: Here’s how to watch them
- Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions
- Businesses raise money to help Gastonia officers injured in nightclub shooting