CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tensions are already flaring among Charlotte City Council members-elect, and it all surrounds who takes on the role of Mayor Pro Tem.

They aren’t voting on this until they get sworn in on Sept. 6, but sparks started flying on Twitter Friday morning with a cryptic tweet from Lawana Slack-Mayfield.

Mayfield, who was recently re-elected to her old seat on the Council after a brief break from politics, threw out some harsh words for one of her future colleagues.

The tweet says:

“For #Charlotteresidents, in case you didn’t know. ‘The Mayor Pro Tem, elected by a vote of the city council, assumes all duties, powers, and obligations of the office in the mayor’s absence.’ I will not support any person who I have watched lie, manipulate & play politics. #isaidit.”

Julie Eiselt, the current Mayor Pro Tem, was unsure why Mayfield tweeted that out.

“I can’t speak for Lawanna. But, you know, she’s been on Council. So you know, she’s obviously got some feelings about that,” Eiselt said. “I don’t know that she wants to be Mayor Pro Tem. I hadn’t heard that.”

Eiselt was voted Mayor Pro Tem by her colleagues because she got the most votes in the last election, which made her the “traditional choice.”

“There’s no reason Council couldn’t vote for someone else,” Eiselt said. “But I think practically speaking, unless there is a strong other choice that has six votes, you’re probably not going to get somebody to do, you know, to vote against the traditional choice.”

This election’s traditional choice is At-Large Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, who got the most votes by a landslide. One Councilperson told QCN some speculate Mayfield’s tweet was about Ajmera.

Ajmera was unavailable for an interview but released the following statement: “Though it is traditional that the top vote-getter serves as the Mayor Pro Tem, I am personally soliciting the support of all my colleagues. We have a very diverse council, and I believe it is important that we move forward as a unified group, where all voices are heard and opinions considered.”

Eiselt says aside from all the drama, the Mayor Pro Tem serves a vital role on the Council.

“I think the biggest job is trying to get to the Council to a place where they can work well in front of the community because it’s not about them. It’s not about any one of them individually; it’s about the City. And people got to put the City first,” Eiselt said.