RNC sets deadline for North Carolina to allow ‘full’ convention, amid threat to change locations

(FOX News) – The Republican National Committee on Saturday set a tight deadline for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to provide guidance on whether the party can host a “full” presidential convention in the state in August as planned, amid threats from President Trump to find a new location if necessary.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and CEO of the 2020 Republican National Convention Marcia Lee Kelly penned a letter to Cooper laying out their plans for holding the event in Charlotte, N.C. — and seeking a response by Wednesday on whether they can proceed amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

“The RNC has worked tirelessly and in good faith throughout the planning process to make this a successful event for everyone,” they wrote. “That has not changed.”

“While we have demonstrated our commitment and acted to ensure a safe convention, to date, we have received no guidance that provides us with any assurances that the Convention can proceed according to the terms of the various participants’ original agreements,” they continued, noting that the RNC planned for a “full convention” with 19,000 delegates, alternate delegates, staff, volunteers and elected officials.

