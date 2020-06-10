Report: RNC expects to move celebratory part of convention to Jacksonville, Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Republican National Convention expects to move the celebratory part of its convention to Jacksonville, Florida following a dispute with North Carolina over pandemic safeguards, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Seeking a city willing to allow a large-scale event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans have tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla., as the new destination for the premier festivities of the RNC in August, according to three Republican officials briefed on the plans, the Washinton Post reports.

The details of the arrangement are reportedly still in flux and RNC aides are ‘scrambling’ to determine whether the northern Florida city has enough hotel rooms to accommodate the quadrennial event, which typically kicks off the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

Republican officials were in Jacksonville on Monday looking at the city and the surrounding areas.

