CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s getting close to the Charlotte City Council elections, and one new candidate is gaining traction because of his unique platform, and the fact that he’s the first openly gay Republican to run for the Council.

Kyle Luebke, along with 10 other candidates, is running for an At-Large seat.

“I think that there is a misconception that you cannot be gay and be a Republican. And I’m excited to change that,” Luebke said.

Luebke has been involved with politics from a distance for years, but in terms of being in office himself, he’s a political outsider. Luebke is the President of North Carolina’s Log Cabin Republicans (a conservative LGBTQ group), and the treasurer of the Mecklenburg County Young Republicans. He’s hoping his fresh perspective and passion for the Queen City will set him apart from the competition.

“I do have a robust pro bono practice. Housing is a really big, important part of what I care about: my identity and my passion. So I have represented tenants fighting against landlords who are trying to evict them down in housing court,” Luebke explained.

Luebke is an attorney at McGuire Woods Law Firm and focuses on financial services and commercial lending work. After experiencing the issues in Charlotte’s housing market firsthand, Luebke has made tackling those problems one of his goals, if elected.

“I want to ensure that every single person in our city, from the west side to the east side, to the south side, can have the opportunity to purchase a home. Many people on our Council have a different priority and focus, they want to encourage rental subsidies and affordable rentals.”

Another area Luebke plans to focus on is Charlotte’s transit system. He rides the bus almost every day and has some suggestions on how they could improve the system.

“I ride both the bus and the train. And if I talk to people, who ride the bus, they do not want a light rail line that goes from Matthews to the airport, that doesn’t help them. They want a bus system that actually works where you have, at minimum, every single bus route at 30-minute intervals.”

Right now, dozens of bus routes have hour long intervals.