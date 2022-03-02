CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The list of applicants to fill Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s seat on the Mecklenburg County Board has been released.

The list consists of 18 candidates, some with political experience, others complete outsiders.

Twenty-two people originally applied for the seat, and county staff narrowed the list down to 18.

Of the original 22, three of those people were not eligible, and one person withdrew their application.



The Board will discuss the applicants during their meeting next week, interview them on March 12th, and vote on who they want to appoint on March 15th.

Whoever is appointed will serve on the Board until the end of this year. They will be paid the same salary as elected commissioners.