Census delay could affect when NC political districts get redrawn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Elected officials in North Carolina could spend more time in office, but it’s not because of reelection, rather a delay in the census data being released.

The redistricting census data was supposed to be released today, Feb. 18, but is now not going to be available until Sept. 30, which is far too late for many elections in North Carolina.

“Well for the city of Charlotte on a partisan system, it would postpone the end of the terms from about the first Monday in December of 2021. To around the first Monday in December of 2022,” said Gerry Cohen, a North Carolina elections expert.

So hopefully voters still support candidates they voted into the Charlotte City Council because if they utilize a law set up in 1990, councilmembers will have an entire extra year in office. Officials said the late release of census data makes the initial election timeline when factoring in redistricting, all but impossible to achieve.

“In 1991 it looked like there was going to be a delay in the 1991 census, the legislature enacted a law, letting cities affected adjust their own election schedules,” Cohen said.

At this week’s Charlotte City Council meeting, the City Attorney said it would not be constitutional for the city to conduct its elections this year using old census data so next week the city council is going to hear a presentation to help them come to a conclusion on the issue.

But the census delay isn’t just affecting Charlotte, but also a plethora of cities across the state.

“It is certainly an expectation among those of us that watch this, that North Carolina will get a 14th congressional seat,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

A 14th district means the remaining 13 congressional districts will have to be completely redrawn to incorporate the new district and also make the districts equal in population.

“All states except those with just one congressional district have to redraw their maps.. all state legislators have to redraw their maps… so everyone is really in the same boat here,” said Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at UNCC.