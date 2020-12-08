Winter weather again prompts school changes for NC mountain districts

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some leftover snow accumulation and freezing temperatures have prompted several school districts in the North Carolina mountains to change schedules Tuesday.

Watauga County Schools and Ashe County schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

Buses in Watauga County will run their regular routes except in Bethel, Blowing Rock and Green Valley where they will run ‘Limited A.’

Like Monday, Avery County Schools have removed to full remote.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE