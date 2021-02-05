NC lawmakers want more funds to send kids from low-income homes to private school

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some North Carolina lawmakers want to get more money directed to a school voucher program that gives low-income parents the choice to send their kids to private schools.

The school voucher program currently provides $4,200 to low-income families who want to send their kids to a private school. Now, fast forward to the current legislative session.

With House Bill 32, lawmakers want to increase that voucher to almost $7,000. It’s important to note that still wouldn’t cover the entire tuition for the whole school year at a private school. Parents would still need to hold up the rest of the weight.

FOX 46 spoke to a Charlotte mother Friday who utilized the program and thinks it’s a great thing lawmakers are trying to accomplish.

“I think education is important. And I think that if there’s anything that can assist a parent, in providing their child with the education, I think we should move forward with that. I think that we should all be for the generation who’s going to lead this country.”

Some groups have spoken out against the bill, particularly the North Carolina Association of Educators. FOX 46 reached out to them but did not hear back.