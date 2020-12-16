Parents concerned as students return to classrooms for in-person final exams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High school students across North Carolina are expected to take their state assessment tests this week as CMS students return to remote learning due to spiking coronavirus numbers.

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools went back to full remote. But on Tuesday, high school students were back in the classroom for End-of-Course exams.

“It’s just so disappointing and upsetting to me that they’re making these students do this,” says Conni Branscom.

Branscom is an educator and a mother who in the fall supported kids going to school in-person, but now with COVID-19 numbers rising, she says it’s unsafe.

“I just feel like they’re putting a lot of families and kids at risk,” she said.

Branscom took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to share her outrage that her daughter, a freshman, had to report to Ardrey Kell High School early on Tuesday to take a test that will count for 20-percent of her overall grade.

“The freshman of all these high schools who have never been in the school are so not prepared for this.”

The mother of four is also concerned for her son, a sophomore in the Exceptional Children program.

“He doesn’t always know all his surroundings and what’s going to happen. He hasn’t been in school in nine months and now today he shows up and he’s going to sit in a seat for five hours? I think they should have been able to take the test at home, like they’ve been doing.”

However, Eric Davis, Chair of the State Board of Education, questions the reliability of testing at home. Davis calls this a complicated issue and says it involves state and federal mandates that are out of the State Board’s control.

Outgoing North Carolina Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson says that’s not true. Johnson says the 20-percent requirement is a State Board policy decision meant to encourage high completion rates of EOC’s and is not required by state or federal law. Johnson sent a letter to teachers this week, stating his position that in-person testing should be delayed due to health concerns.

Meantime, Davis says local districts were given the option to delay state assessments until June 2021. He says CMS adopted that option.

Families can choose to have students wait to take the exams until a make-up date is scheduled. However, students who delay the required exams will receive an incomplete. Branscom says an incomplete would have made her daughter ineligible to play volleyball, which she says is unfair.

“I just feel like I need to advocate for our kids and these families.”

