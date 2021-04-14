North Carolina CEOs push for COVID ‘literacy crisis’ funding

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A very visible group of prominent North Carolina CEOs held a discussion Wednesday to address what they say is an ‘early literacy crisis wrought by COVID.’

The push targets early childhood education.

Truist CEO Kelly King, Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight, and Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield were among those who took part in the discussion.

Policy recommendations were presented regarding third-grade reading gaps made even more urgent by the pandemic.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Other business leaders included Curi CEO Dale Jenkins and Flow automotive CEO Don Flow.

Governor Roy Cooper has already signed the Excellent Public Schools Act.

Transportation, teacher compensation, and class space were among the pushes the group made.