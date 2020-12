Some minor snow accumulation is forcing several school districts to make changes for the mountain region Monday morning.

Watauga County Schools said it will delay the start of school by two hours. Buses will still pick up students on their regular routes.

Avery County Schools has moved to remote learning.

Minor accumulation is expected with less than an inch for most areas. Some higher amounts are possible above 3,500 feet.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE