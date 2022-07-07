CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly are considering dishing out an extra 56 million dollars to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program.

The program gives low-income families the choice to send their kids to a private school, and the demand is definitely there.

Recent numbers show private schools enrolling more students than they have in the last fifty years. Enrollment in private schools in North Carolina rose more than 7% in just the last year.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 107,341 students were enrolled in private school, in the 2021-2022 school year 115,311 students are now enrolled in private school. The Opportunity Scholarship Program plays a crucial role in that.

“Gaston Christian is just exploding right now we have over 1,000 students and about 35 to 40 on the waiting list, which is the largest enrollment we’ve ever had. And as a result, we are opening a campus in Shelby, North Carolina. And we’ll have about 60 to 80 students in Shelby next year as a satellite campus,” said Dr. Marc Stout, head of Gaston Christian School.

With these types of numbers, you have to wonder why so many parents are making the switch? Stout has some explanations.

“It goes back to COVID, when COVID hit, and we were doing school five days a week, and a lot of the public schools were doing in class two days a week, families just said, ‘Well, that doesn’t work for us.’ And so, we had 120 students come to the school in a two-week period in the fall to enroll,” Stout said.

Shonn Brown, the upper school principal at Charlotte Christian School, says COVID isn’t the only reason parents are moving their kids to private schools.

“Some parents will use the word ‘safe’. I’m not sure what that means these days with all that’s happening, currently. But they love a smaller environment, because of the smaller class sizes and the emphasis because we’re a Christ-centered school,” Brown said.

Mike Long, Executive Director of Parents for Educational Freedom, is thankful the General Assembly is pushing for more dollars to go towards the opportunity scholarship program.

“The general assembly has recognized the incredible popularity of this throughout the state. And so they continue to grow the program. I mean, right now, there’s over 20,000 students throughout North Carolina who are benefiting from the opportunity scholarship. And those 20,000 plus students are the most in the history of the program, since it was established in 2014,” Long said.

Long says the program already has another 15,000 applicants for the scholarship this fall.

So, if the NCGA’s current budget passes, the scholarship program will receive a total of 176 million dollars from the state. It’s important to note, the scholarship doesn’t cover the entirety of tuition, so parents who qualify usually still pay for a part of it that they can afford based on their income level.

Queen City News reached out to CMS, the National Association of Educators, and Public Schools First NC, to get their perspective on this, but they were not available.