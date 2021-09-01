‘Just wonderful’: Classroom Central gives teachers supplies for new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Teachers spend an average of one to two paychecks on school supplies for their classrooms every year. Classroom Central leaders are working to make sure teachers across the Queen City do not have to dig into their own pockets to pay for supplies.

The non-profit is somewhat of a lifeline for Golden Perkins. Perkins moved to North Carolina from Illinois where support like this didn’t really exist.

Perkins teaches sixth through eighth-grade students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. With the new school year underway, Perkins placed an order for school supplies through Classroom Central’s online portal. Ordering supplies is similar to placing an order for groceries and driving to the store to pick them up.

“This is just wonderful,” Perkins said smiling under her mask. She got everything from masks, calculators, and graph paper to rubberbands and composition books.

Supplies she didn’t have to pay for.

“Unfortunately we’re not the highest-paid career but when we have things like this we aren’t spending money out of our pockets so it helps tremendously,” Perkins explained.

“Back to school is our go time and we want to make sure teachers and students have what they need,” said Classroom Central Executive Director Karen Calder. “If they can’t afford lunch then they aren’t going to be able to bring school supplies,” added Calder.

Over the last 19 years, the non-profit has gifted over 75 million dollars in school supplies to teachers across six counties. Calder says the mission wouldn’t be possible without the community and volunteers.

“We get thank you notes from kids and they are drawing pictures. It makes you feel good you’re helping with the kids,” said Carol Gray-Adler, a volunteer.

It’s not just the teachers or students but their parents are grateful as well.

“They feel valued and supported from their community and it makes them feel less stressed,” Calder said about lifting the burden off teachers.

As for the new school year, Perkins knows these supplies will bring smiles to her students and inspire them to succeed.

“All of this will be used,” Perkins said.

Teachers can visit Classroom Central up to 10 times a year getting between $300 and $400 worth of supplies each time.

The non-profit is always looking for support and welcome your time as a volunteer or monetary donation to buy school supplies. Donors can schedule a time Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon to drop off supplies.