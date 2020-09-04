FBI Charlotte promotes safe online learning program

Students, teachers and parents have the opportunity to learn safe online learning practices straight from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI said its Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge program will teach children in third through eighth grades how to identify and handle dangers like cyberbullying, online predators and identity thieves.

The SOS program will also teach children how to recognize secure and trustworthy websites, protect personal details, create strong passwords and avoid viruses and scams.

According to FBI Charlotte, SOS is available to anyone, but teachers can register their class to participate in the tests and competition. Any school in the U.S. with at least five students is eligible for the online challenge.

