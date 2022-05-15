DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While Steph Curry is resting in between playoff series, the NBA star received his undergraduate degree from Davidson College.

The Charlotte native and NBA superstar got his diploma Sunday; while the Warriors do not play, the school says he was not in attendance.

The ceremonies took place at 10 a.m. and Curry received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.



Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

The school says Curry had one semester left of classwork to complete and worked with two professors as well as a Stanford University professor.

The Warriors clinched a spot in the Western Conference Finals defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 4 games to 2 and await the winner of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series matchup.

Curry keeps close ties to the Queen City.

His parents still live in Charlotte and his father, Del, is a broadcaster for the Charlotte Hornets. Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian before attending Davidson.

Steph’s brother Seth and his Brooklyn Nets squad exited the NBA Playoffs with a first-round upset loss to Boston.