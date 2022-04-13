DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s becoming the new normal, colleges choosing to make SAT and ACT scores optional for students applying to college.

“I have a lot to say about standardized testing,” said Davidson freshman Samantha Smith.

Queens University made the move permanently, the UNC system has waived it for now, and Davidson College just wiped away the requirement for applicants.

“So many of the important things that we learn in school aren’t even measured in standardized testing,” said Flora Konze.

Financial circumstances weighed heavily on Davidson’s decision.

“You have to pay so much extra money just to do well in those exams,” Konze said, “and that’s so inequitable for so many people and it’s not accessible.”

Davidson College now permanently adopted an ACT/SAT test-optional policy for applicants. pic.twitter.com/RyCZw3oq1W — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) April 13, 2022

Students on Davidson’s campus seem to agree with the test-optional policy.

“I took the ACT a couple times, and I got a score I was pretty comfortable with,” said Davidson freshman Davis Varnado, “So I ended up submitting it, and I think that was a really good reflection on my academic abilities and achievements, but I know that’s not the case for every student.”

“I took the SAT once and I took the ACT twice, but they were both so bad, so they did not come with me to Davidson,” said Smith.

The ACT is meant to measure what you’ve already learned while the SAT is focused more on your learning capability.

Test prep centers like Sylvan predict they’ll still have plenty of customers regardless of what colleges nationally choose to do.

College admissions are extremely competitive, and it’s about making yourself as competitive as possible and presenting yourself in the best possible light. For many students that is through the ACT or the SAT.

U-W Madison released preliminary research findings on the topic. It revealed students who submitted their tests scores were more likely to apply for STEM and engineering majors and had a 2% higher chance of getting accepted compared to students who did not submit their standardized test scores in their application.