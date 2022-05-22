DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday was an exciting day for Davidson College graduates… not this year’s graduating class, but the class of 2020.

During the college’s first virtual commencement ceremony on May 17, 2020, the faculty promised its graduating seniors that they would one day invite them back to receive their diplomas in person. On Sunday, they made good on that promise, and college trustees funded travel for the graduates coming in from out of town.

Graduations at Davidson College have been happening for more than 180 years, but this singular graduating class has a story unlike any other.

“It was weird being in my kitchen, watching all my friends graduate on my computer,” said 2020 graduate Rylie Martin.

Some of the 2020 graduates say the promise of the in-person ceremony has kept them motivated over the past two years. Many say they haven’t felt like they’ve had closure since the school abruptly shut down more than two years ago.

“I haven’t heard about any other school that funded any travel back, but I mean it’s great to have a school that doesn’t only commit to you while you’re there, but also after you’re there,” said 2020 graduate Hani Zaitoun.

Davidson trustees pledged $200,000 to help the graduates with their travel expenses. That money paid for flights and gas for 121 former students.

Zaitoun flew in from Germany. Another 2020 graduate, Eldina Kucevic, made a 40-hour trip from Taiwan. Luis Toledo’s dad came from Venezuela to watch his son walk across the stage.

In all, the school reports about 75 percent of the class came back for the ceremony two years in the making.

“Excitement. Pure happiness. It would have been very difficult for me to come back had Davidson not paid for me,” said Kucevic.

Closing a chapter that had been open far longer than any typical college experience.

“I think it’s just Davidson fulfilling its promise that education – and commencement is a part of education – is accessible to everyone,” said Toledo.