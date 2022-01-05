Davidson athletics will require fans attending events to show vaccine proof

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Davidson College announced Wednesday that fans attending athletics events beginning on January 8, 2022, will have to provide proof of vaccination.

The requirement is for fans ages 5 and older. Fans who are ages 5-11 will need to prove at least one dose of the vaccine while those ages 12 and older will have to show proof of full vaccination.

A digital copy will be accepted.

Davidson has delayed the spring semester citing the rise of the omicron variant, and will not allow students to return for in-person instruction until Monday, January 31. Students will be allowed to arrive on-campus from January 28-30.

The semester officially begins a week prior to this as students will hear from faculty the week of Jan. 24 with asynchronous work assignments such as reading materials and introductory videos, according to the school.

As for boosters, if you are eligible you are required to get a booster shot and have proof. Eligibility for the booster is considered six months after receiving the first two shots of the vaccine.

Davidson is a private liberal arts school comprised of about 2,000 students.