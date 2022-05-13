CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Free breakfast, and free lunch for students became a mainstay during the pandemic in school districts across the nation.

“That’s really helped to overcome some of the food insecurity and challenges that families are facing,” said Crystal Fitzsimmons from the Food Research and Action Council, a non-profit based in Washington D.C.

The National School Lunch Reimbursement program waived the requirement for those who received free breakfast and free or reduced lunch. But additional funding was not in the 1.5 trillion-dollar budget passed by the federal government in March, meaning as of June 30, the program goes back to pre-pandemic funding.

“I just want to remind everybody when we get into the school year, it is the United States Department of Agriculture,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh during a superintendent report at the CMS meeting on May 10. “It’s not a CMS board of education trying to give everybody a tough time.”

School districts like CMS have been trying to get the word out to families, because parents will need to apply to the program if the child doesn’t go to a Community Eligibility Provision school.

CMS has 68 Community Eligibility Provision schools, and non-CEP school families have an assignment to complete before the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“Most students coming in have about 30 days and at the end of 30 days it gets to be a little tough issue trying to get the paperwork in and get processed,” added Hattabaugh.

Many lobbied for the extension of the program and say this could hurt millions of families because some families may be provided meals and then must repay districts, or some children may go hungry.

“We feel like school meals is just a critically important, powerful, effective way to mitigate some of the hardships that are continuing, that are going to continue to face kids and families in America,” said Jamie Bussel from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Hattabaugh said the district will not let any student go hungry. Applications for the free or reduced lunch program will be available in August of 2022.