Cabarrus County School Board approves $1,000 bonuses; teachers say it’s not enough

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Cabarrus County School Board unanimously voted to provide a $1,000 bonus to teachers at their Monday night meeting.

That money will be paid using $1.4 million dollars of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds and $1.4 million of local funds.

It comes amidst a Cabarrus Association of Educators petition calling for a $4,000 bonus from the district. Prior to Monday’s vote, the district had not allocated any bonuses to teachers. Last month, the state paid out $2,800 bonuses to all teachers making less than $75,000 per year. Those making more than $75,000 were given $2,300.

Data from the district shows 84 teachers left Cabarrus School District between August and January last school year. This school year, that number jumped to 130. Most of those teachers left to teach somewhere else or left the profession entirely.

“Teachers are working more than ever. I know that I easily work 60 hours a week. It’s like being a first-year teacher all over again,” said Cabarrus Association of Educators Vice President Christin McDowell.

Teachers and school board members believe lack of retention and recruitment bonuses contribute to teachers leaving the district.

“We know we have to step it up in order to be competitive,” said Board Chair Holly Grimsley.

The state did not approve its latest budget until November. Grimsley said the late budget approval left the board’s hands tied in allocating funds for bonuses.

However, the federal government granted the district about $60 million in funding, and after Monday’s vote, the district had about $7.6 million in unallocated funds. Teachers believe that money should be allocated towards bonuses.

“$4,000 would go a long way in helping teachers feel appreciated and excited about coming back next year,” said McDowell.

Teachers also described feeling “insulted” in only receiving a $1,000 bonus, when teachers in surrounding districts like CMS have received $5,000.

“No one likes to be ungrateful, but I would say that’s disappointing given the circumstances,” said McDowell.

Meanwhile, the school board says they are still working through a situation in the Spring in which “classified” employees, including central office staff, were paid 6% bonuses. Some of these bonuses totaled more than $8,000. Teachers were not included.