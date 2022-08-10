QUEEN CITY NEWS – Two Nigerian men accused of a nearly $2 million fraud scheme against Appalachian State University have been indicted and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina following their extraditions, officials announced Wednesday.

40-year-old Nigerian citizen Donald Echeazu appeared in Charlotte federal court on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including identity theft and money laundering while defrauding $1.9 million from the university by way of a compromised business email scheme, newly released documents showed. 43-year-old Nigerian citizen Oludayo Adeagbo is also facing charges.

Between 2016 and 2017 both men conspired with others to obtain information regarding construction projects across the U.S. including a new multi-million dollar health and science building at the university, the attorney’s office, and the U.S. Department of Justice alleged. The co-conspirators are accused of deceiving the university to wire payments to them. The contract had been awarded to Charlotte-based Rodgers Builders.

Adeagbo is also accused of a $3 million scheme against the University of Texas, records showed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Billings of the Western District of North Carolina is prosecuting the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a total of three Nigerian nationals who were all living in the UK were extradited, with the third defendant accused of a fraud scheme involving the University of Virginia. All three men were arrested in 2020, were ordered to be extradited in 2021, and had appeals dismissed this past July.

FBI Charlotte, The U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency were among the departments involved in the case. In total, the defendants are accused of defrauding more than $5 million.

A previous suspect in the fraud scheme, Los Angeles resident Ho Shin Lee, was indicted in 2018 by a federal grand jury. Following that indictment, $1.5 million of the funds were traced and returned to App State, previous documents show.