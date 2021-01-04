AOC tells progressives to ‘push Biden hard’ on canceling student loan debt

(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez renewed her push for President-elect Joe Biden to bypass Congress and cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt when he assumes the White House on Jan. 20.

The New York Democrat said progressives need to push the Biden administration to move further left on the issue after the incoming president said he was “unlikely” to use his authority to fully forgive student loan debt for individual borrowers.

“We have to push the Biden administration hard,” Ocasio-Cortez told Punchbowl News. “This whole thing. ‘We can’t cancel student loan debt’ is not gonna fly.”

Senate Democrats and progressives have called for more debt relief, with Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts urging Biden to use an executive order to cancel $50,000 of outstanding federal student loans per borrower.

