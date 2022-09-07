GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of first-year students at North Carolina A&T State University have been living in hotels since the start of the school year. Now, they’re finally getting a chance to move onto campus.

The university says that about 130 students will be moving out of the nearby Drury and Marriott hotels and into campus housing by the end of the week.

Staff is helping them make the move.

Shortly before classes began on Aug. 17, the university had told families their plan was to get all students out of the hotel and in on-campus housing by Labor Day, and it appears the university will meet that goal by the end of Labor Day week.

Parents had been calling FOX8 for months leading up to the start of school as the university struggled to handle high housing demand, and the Class of 2026’s awkward beginning to their tenure at A&T did not go without some uneasy feelings from students.

“I just don’t know how long I’m going to be staying here,” Laniya Henderson, who moved into the hotel from Chicago, told WGHP in August. “That’s my main issue.”

Figuring out transportation to and from school in addition to adjusting to a new city and trying to make new friends only added pressure for these first-year students.

“Then trying to learn where classes are and then learning about trying to get comfortable with first life experiences in college,” said Jer’Asia Alston, a freshman from South Carolina.