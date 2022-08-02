BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported near Blowing Rock early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake happened around 12:22 a.m. around 5km north-northeast of Blowing Rock at a depth of 2.1 km.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, there were no reports of anyone feeling the shake on the USGS site.
