Fault lines continue to be found in the Carolinas as USGS earthquake research continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Major earthquakes like the one that just hit Haiti are extremely rare in North Carolina, but U.S. Geological Survey researchers say slight ground tremors are far from rare in the Carolinas.



There are thousands of fault lines across the Eastern United States, with possibly hundreds in North and South Carolina. One was found and named within the past year after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina.



The destruction caused by the magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti will be studied for decades. USGS researchers say it’s important to analyze every earthquake, even the smallest tremors that can’t be felt.

“The smaller earthquakes are useful for estimating the number of large Earthquakes we can expect,” said USGS Geophysicist, Dr. Thomas Pratt.

With large earthquakes seldom hitting the Carolinas, the majority of us may never feel the ground move in our lifetime, but earthquakes can and do happen beneath our feet.

“Well it’s quite common to have small earthquakes that can barely be felt or can’t be felt in the Eastern United States, including North Carolina,” said Dr. Pratt.

North Carolina’s western edge is where you’re most likely to find small earthquakes. USGS scientists say that area is part of the East Tennessee Seismic Zone.



The edge of that zone came to life about a year ago. That’s when the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Sparta, surprising even USGS researchers.

“We actually had surface rupture, from what was not a previously recognized fault. The earthquake actually produced a surface rupture and that was the most interesting part of it,” said USGS Geologist, Arthur Merschat.

Following the quake, a fault line of about 1.8 miles continues to be studied and has now been named the Little River Fault. The research will hopefully one day lead to a system to predict the earth’s movements before they happen.

“We are nowhere near close to predicting earthquakes. Maybe sometime in the far future we will be able to do that. We have been trying to do that for years and we haven’t succeeded yet. It’s a much more difficult problem than you might imagine,” said Dr. Pratt.



There is an early warning earthquake detection system on the west coast of the United States but it’s not actually predicting an earthquake. The USGS says instead the program sends signals and alerts when movement is felt deep within a fault line, giving about an 8-10 second warning an earthquake will make its way to the surface.