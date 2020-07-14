Destination Vacation: The Charleston City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike in the heart of Charleston, South Carolina.

It’s the Charleston City Market where you’ll find a blend of local artisans, one of which has been sharing their talents with visitors since 1804, making this one of the nation’s oldest public markets.

There, you’ll find Gullah residents weaving locally harvested sweetgrass baskets is an item that, for many locals, are cherished family heirlooms often passed down from generation to generation.

Hailed as one of the Holy City’s most visited attractions, the Charleston City Market was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and two years later, it became a National Historic Landmark. Both of which came even though the area had seen quite a bit of damage left behind by hurricanes, fires, earthquakes, and more.

This market, located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston, is home to a number of local restaurants, shops, and hotels making it an ideal spot to begin your day.

Oh, and when night falls, the excitement continues with the sounds of the Lowcountry filling the air as local musicians perform live alongside more than 300 local vendors selling authentic Charleston-inspired souvenirs and collectibles.

Stretching from Meeting Street all the way to the Charleston Harbor, the Charleston City Market has a little something for everyone; so, if you’re in the mood for some amazing southern cuisine, breathtaking Carolina sunsets, and some of the richest history the United States has to offer, consider Charleston, South Carolina for your next vacation.