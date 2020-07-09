Destination Vacation | Augusta, Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Augusta, home of The Masters! Golf fans from all of over the world travel here to see golf’s most famous tournament. However, the garden city offers more than just the masters. Augusta is known for it’s deep history, art culture and authentic dining experience.

“You can dine wherever you go, but Augusta’s culinary scene is trendy and growing,” says Jennifer Bowen, Vice President of Development and Community Affairs.

To learn more about our city, the first stop you want to make is Augusta & Company. It’s is an innovative experience center located in the heart of Downtown Augusta. Local experts make recommendations of activities to do before venturing out into the city.

“We try to ask the right questions of a visitor, find out what they are interested in, then tell them what they can do in Augusta that can give them that authentic experience,” says Bowen.

There are several outdoor activities to experience Augusta’s natural beauty. The First-Tee of Augusta should be one on your bucket list. It’s a nine-hole golfing facility, and it only cost five dollars to play.

“The money that they spend to enjoy that family tradition here is investing in Augusta’s youth.”

You don’t have to be golf-fan to have a good time at first tee. Jill brown says it’s the perfect place for a family outing.

“You may not be die-hard golfers yet, but it helps you get there. It also gives you a better appreciation for what you are watching and the sport that brings revenue and visitors to our community. Which has benefited a lot of people.”

If you’re looking for good indoor activities, the Morris Museum has an amazing art gallery, and the historic Miller Theater always has must see performances. But if you want to sit down and have a nice drink, check out the Savannah River Brewing Company.

“We want that atmosphere where people can go out, have a beer or two, but they don’t have to worry about finding a baby sitter. They can sit down as a family or go out with some friends and enjoy themselves,” says Brian Ertter, Sales & Marketing Manager for Savannah River Brewing Co.

This brewing facility thrives on hosting weekly events. Its uniqueness is bringing more revenue to the city.

“Now that Riverwatch and we have been open for a few years, craft sales make up six percent of all sales.”

Augusta is the perfect destination for your next trip. Many famous musicians once called Augusta home, like Lady A, Jessye Norman and James Crown, the godfather of soul.

MORE DESTINATION VACATION IDEAS: