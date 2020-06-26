Destination Vacation

Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT DAY DECLARED FOR TUESDAY
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX 46 Charlotte News at 5pm
Food and Drink
On this day in 1977 the first ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte
Chick-fil-A named top restaurant in customer satisfaction for 6th year in a row
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states
Costco quietly stops selling half-sheet cake across US amid pandemic
Couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their take-home pizza
More Food and Drink Headlines
Entertainment
‘God has another angel’: Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after COVID-19 battle
Netflix moves $100 million to banks serving Black communities
Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay announce new Netflix series about football player’s life
‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper Huey killed in double shooting
More Entertainment Headlines
Trending Stories
Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York
Baby on board: Tampa Bay woman gives birth on pontoon boat on 4th of July
US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Pompeo says
World’s longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68
Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River
