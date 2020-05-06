Daytime Shows

Mondays – Fridays at 10:00 AM. The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime’s newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring three-time Grammy® Award winning singer/songwriter, mother and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show presents the biggest newsmakers and names in film, television and music; as well as emerging new talent and people who are beacons of hope in their communities. Kelly will also connect with everyday people and everyday relatable issues. Her “weekday hang” also includes live performances, games and Kelly’s unfiltered perspective on life, family, kids, relationships, marriage and the things that inspire her.